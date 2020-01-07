Bayelsa: Police Arrest Officer For Shooting Corps Member, Two Others

The Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested a mobile police officer for shooting a corp member and two others, Concise News reports.

According to a statement by the police on Tuesday, the officer was arrested for the unlawful use of his firearm and is in detention at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCID), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

“The suspect, a male NCO, who was arrested on the orders of the State Commissioner of Police, CP Uche Anozia is currently in detention at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Yenagoa.”

It was learned that the incident took place on Monday, January 7, in front of a new generation bank in the Ekeki area of Yenagoa when the police officer had an altercation with a driver of a commercial bus.

The driver of the 14-seater bus who was carrying the passengers coming from the Yuletide festivity was reportedly trying to disembark passengers in front of the bank premises.

A disagreement started between the driver and the policeman, who allegedly opened fire on the occupants, shooting the driver and two other passengers which including a serving corps member.