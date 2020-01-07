Army Reacts To Alleged Extortion Of Travelers By Soldiers

The Nigerian army has vowed to investigate the allegation of extortion of commuters by its personnel in Borno state, northeast Nigeria.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno was, Monday, reported to have accused soldiers of Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed along Maiduguri – Damaturu Road of extorting commuters and causing them unnecessary hardship.

Spokesman for the army, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the Nigerian army, as a professional and disciplined institution, viewed such allegation seriously.

“Where any infractions were established against any personnel, appropriate sanctions were applied in line with extant rules and regulations as provided for in the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria,” he said.

“Thus, the Nigerian Army wishes to assure the good people of Borno State and indeed the nation at large that any allegations of misconduct against its troops will be duly investigated and culprits will be dealt with accordingly.”

Iliyasu said that army authorities had however observed that such public outburst particularly by a state governor could be counterproductive.

He added that such outburst was capable of reversing the gains recorded so far in the ongoing fight against insurgents and other criminal elements across the nation.

“Any observed misconduct by troops could be reported directly through a toll – free code 193 for immediate remedy,” he said.

Governor Zulum alighted from his vehicle and walked straight to where some of the soldiers were.

“I am reporting everybody on this road. You people are collecting N1,000; no human being can accept this,” the governor said.