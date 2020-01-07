Apostle Reveals What God Told Him About Naira Marley

A Lagos-based cleric Apostle Chris Omatsola has claimed that God told him controversial singer Naira Marley is “demonic” and should repent soon.

Omashola made this known in a tweet, in the early hours of Tuesday, January 7, highlighting prophecies for year 2020.

According to the apostle, Naira Marley’s songs are made to destroy the destinies of the youth, adding that Nigerians should desist from listening to his songs.

“10. In 2020, God told me, Naira Marley is A Demon, He is Satanic and should repent before it’s too late. His songs are demonically inspired to destroy the Destiny of The Youths of this generation, Nigerian youths should desist from calling themselves Marlians,” he tweeted.

The pastor made headlines two years ago when his sex tape with his former lover identified as Princess Tamaratokoni Okpewho surfaced online.