6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Indonesia’s Aceh Province

By - 29 minutes ago on January 07, 2020
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the southwest of Indonesia’s Aceh Province on the island of Sumatra on Tuesday, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter was recorded at a depth of 20.3 km, USGS said. But the Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency said on Twitter the quake had a magnitude of 6.4, at a depth of 13 km.

No tsunami warning has been issued so far, and there is no immediate report on possible damages and casualties.

