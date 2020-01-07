6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Indonesia’s Aceh Province

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the southwest of Indonesia’s Aceh Province on the island of Sumatra on Tuesday, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The epicenter was recorded at a depth of 20.3 km, USGS said. But the Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency said on Twitter the quake had a magnitude of 6.4, at a depth of 13 km.
No tsunami warning has been issued so far, and there is no immediate report on possible damages and casualties.
