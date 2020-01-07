2023: Real Reason Buhari Will Never Consider 3rd Term, Tinubu Opens Up

National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s “character and courage” are some of the attributes that will never make him accept the offer of a third term.

Concise News reports that Tinubu, who divulged this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari, stated that no reasonable politician who had worked with him would consider such idea.

“Any reasonable politician, who had worked with President Buhari will know that he will not tamper with the Constitution. Detractors are always suspicious and will make accusations, but I was in the trench, in the struggle for democracy.

“I was in the trench and in the opposition with Muhammadu Buhari, till the Third Term agenda of a former leader of this country failed. I know he will never. He has the courage and the character to refuse such a temptation even if offered to him. I believe in him and I believe Nigerians should also believe in him.

“He doesn’t need to say it to me, I’ll argue it in the corner and everywhere they bring such a thing up. However, it’s very good to hear it from him. I say congratulations to a man of character and integrity. The challenge of turning the ship of this nation around is a continuum and a continuous effort and that is what we should get ourselves concerned with.

“Yes, politics is intoxicating, it’s flamboyant, it’s interesting, but we cannot continue in perpetuity one after the other, we have to relax, show concern for the people of the country and see to the efforts of the President that will manifest in the new, united and prosperous country. We are still not there,” he said when asked to comment on President Buhari’s hope to quit in 2023.

Earlier, the Presidency said that Buhari will not pick a successor, though he is interested in who would succeed him in 2023.

The leadership of INEC briefed me on the 2019 elections. They disclosed that all court cases terminating at the Court of Appeal have been concluded. I reiterated my commitment to free,fair & credible elections; Nigerians must be able to freely vote for candidates of their choice. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 7, 2020

It added that the 77-year-old would not impose his successor on the country, but would ensure that the process of electing the next president is free, fair and credible.