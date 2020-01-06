It appears controversial rapper, Temidayo Omoniyi better known as Zlatan is starting the new year with the release of a smashing single, titled “Quilox”.

Concise News reports that Zlatan’s Quilox single is named after a popular night club in Lagos, owned by a lawmaker, Shina Peller.

Sharing an artwork depicting the new track, the Zlatan Records boss wrote: “@spyritmyx na you they delay this song ! I don get artwork for 3days now”

Zlatan Ibile’s Journey Into Stardom

Zlatan recently recounted his journey to stardom in a series of tweets on Monday, October 28.

The “Zanku” crooner explained how he did some menial jobs in his early years.

According to one of his tweets, he had worn only a pair of black jean back then in school.