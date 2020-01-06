Why Australian Open Matches May Be Suspended

Organisers of the Australian Open have said matches could be suspended if conditions become hazardous amid the bush fire crisis.

Concise News reports that hundreds of fire incidents have killed at least 25 people and ravaged more than eight million hectares (19.8 million acres) of land across Australia over the last few months.

And with the first Grand Slam qualifiers starting on 14 January, Tournament Director Craig Tiley said officials could halt play if smoke poses a danger to players’ health.

“Assessing the likelihood of smoke-induced interruptions is a bit like how we treat heat and rain,” he told local media.

“We have access to real-time monitoring of air quality at all of our venues.

“We are working closely with medical personnel and local experts on site to ensure we have the best possible information available to make any decisions —- regarding whether play should be halted at any point.

“The health of players, fans and staff is a priority at all times and we will continue to make these decisions with that in mind.”

The Australian Open main draw begins on 20 January .