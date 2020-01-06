What Portugal Star Told Me After I Picked Up NO. 7 Jersey – Osimhen

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen Portugal has said Rafael Leao talked with him about Lille after he picked up the club’s NO. 7 jersey, Concise News reports.

Osimhen teamed up with the French side last year with Leao who wore the No 7 jersey at Lille moving to Italian giants AC Milan in the summer.

The Nigerian who now wear the No 7 shirt, said he choose it due to Leao’s talents and he also because he was a success while wearing the jersey.

“For me when they first presented the numbers that they had, I went for the seven because the player is a very good one, and he had a lot of luck, and a lot of talents also, so they asked me why I chose it, I said this is what my mind chose.”

He also revealed he sought divine guidance after picking the number by presenting it to God.

“So when I picked the number, I presented it to God because he’s the alpha and omega, I presented it to him, and of course you can see everything is going well, and after my debut, Rafael Leao messaged him on Instagram, and we had a little chat about everything, about the club also, Osimhen added.

Osimhen has now 13 goals in all competitions for Lille in N0 7 the shirt this season.