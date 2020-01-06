What Portugal Star Told Me After I Picked Up NO. 7 Jersey – Osimhen

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen Portugal has said Rafael Leao talked with him about Lille after he picked up the club’s NO. 7 jersey, Concise News reports.
Osimhen teamed up with the French side last year with Leao who wore the No 7 jersey at Lille moving to Italian giants AC Milan in the summer.
The Nigerian who now wear the No 7 shirt, said he choose it due to Leao’s talents and he also because he was a success while wearing the jersey.
“For me when they first presented the numbers that they had, I went for the seven because the player is a very good one, and he had a lot of luck, and a lot of talents also, so they asked me why I chose it, I said this is what my mind chose.”
He also revealed he sought divine guidance after picking the number by presenting it to God.
“So when I picked the number, I presented it to God because he’s the alpha and omega, I presented it to him, and of course you can see everything is going well, and after my debut, Rafael Leao messaged him on Instagram, and we had a little chat about everything, about the club also, Osimhen added.
Osimhen has now 13 goals in all competitions for Lille in N0 7 the shirt this season.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.