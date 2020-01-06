We Will Lift 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty In 2020, FG Vows

The Federal Government has vowed to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 2020 by giving an enabling environment for small and medium scale businesses, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed said this recently while speaking with the NTA, adding that it is a major priority of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that we must pull 100m Nigerians out of poverty and that is our major focus,” she said.

She added that “In 2020, we want to move very fast because we realized that going at the steady rate we are doing is not going to make the kind of change that the president has directed must happen.

“The president has directed that we must pull 100 million Nigerians out of poverty and for all of us ministers, that is our major focus. So, we have to make sure that we are creating more jobs and reducing unemployment, and pulling as many Nigerians as possible out of poverty.

“And that is the reason why when we did the finance bill, you will find that the bill was largely targeted at making businesses easy for the small and the very small businesses. This is because we believe that is where the economy needs to really grow and stabilize from.”