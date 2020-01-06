USA Vs Iran: NATO Ambassadors Meet Over Middle East Tensions

NATO ambassadors are expected to hold an extraordinary meeting at their headquarters in Brussels on Monday following the killing of a top Iranian general by US forces in Iraq.

The United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

“The North Atlantic Council will address the situation in the region,” a NATO official said as tensions mount in the Middle East.

“The secretary general decided to convene the meeting of NATO ambassadors following consultations with allies.”

Soleimani was killed along with at least six others, including Iraqi armed group commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to the top general.

This comes days after protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, clashing with US forces at the scene.

In Baghdad, mortar rounds on Saturday evening hit the Green Zone, the high-security enclave where the US embassy is based, security sources said, according to AFP.

Iran has vowed to avenge the killing of the commander, and Trump has threatened “major retaliation” if any American targets are hit.

Also, Iraqi lawmakers have called for the 5,200 US soldiers deployed there to leave.

This news medium understands that NATO maintains a training mission in Iraq, preparing local forces to take on Islamic State group extremists.