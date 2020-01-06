Ugandan Police Arrest Pop Star Bobi Wine, Tear Gas Supporters

Ugandan singer turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, has been arrested by the police after he organised a consultative meeting ahead of presidential election in 2021.

According to reports, Bobi Wine was arrested on Monday, January 6, alongside several of his aides as police sprayed tear gas to disperse his supporters.

Wine has over time been a critic of the president and has faced multiple detentions while authorities have frustrated his efforts to perform.

The singer announced last year that he would take on Museveni who has been in power for over three decades in 2021 national elections.

Confirming his arrest, police spokesman Fred Enanga said “We are temporarily holding them in our police station in Kasangati. We shall have to release them at some later stage but we are looking at charges of holding an unlawful assembly and disobedience of lawful orders.”

According to the police spokesman, the reason for his arrest was because he went early to conduct campaigns, which is said to be against the Ugandan law.

Under Uganda’s 2000 election law presidential “aspirants” may carry out “nationwide consultation” in the 12 months ahead of their official nomination as candidates.