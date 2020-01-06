Transfer: Arsenal Inching Close To Signing £42.5m Ajax’s Ziyech

Arsenal are nearing the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax as the Dutch club have told him he can leave them this month, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the 26-year-old caught the attention of the Gunners and other clubs as the Dutch side got to the Champions League semi-finals last season

Ziyech scored 21 goals and had 18 assists in all competitions for the Dutch club last term with Arsenal rivals Tottenham Hotspur also gunning for the player.

Last year, the Moroccan turned down a move to Sevilla but the club has now given him the go-ahead to leave if his asking price of £42.5million is met.

“I feel at home here and get to play a lot,” Ziyech told Fox Sports after Ajax’s 2-0 win over PSV in the Dutch Super Cup. “I think Sevilla is from the same level as Ajax and I don’t switch Ajax for nothing.

“The right club didn’t make an offer yet, so for now I just stick with Ajax and do my very best on the field.

“I think everybody gets along really well. It’s a great team. We have fun and you shouldn’t give that up for nothing. You shouldn’t leave because of leaving; it has to be something you fully approve.

“Like I always said: it has to be the perfect picture. Everything needs to be right. I won’t leave Ajax until I have that feeling.”