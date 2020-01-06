Stop Foreign Medical Trips, Arewa Youths Tell President Buhari

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to lead by example and halt foreign medical trips, Concise News reports.

Buhari had recently banned ministers from going for medical trips abroad but the AYCF has faulted the move by the Nigerian leader.

President General of the Arewa Youths Yerima Shettima who said this on Monday, also warned that 2020 will signal the start of suffering for Nigerians under the President Buhari’s government.

According to Shettima, the Buhari government must tackle poverty as well as other issues affecting Nigerians, saying that the Nigerian leader’s penchant for foreign medical trips shows he does not want to make sacrifices for the people.

“This is just the beginning of suffering for Nigerians under Buhari, the one we experienced from 2015 till now was a preamble but now we are going to face it squarely in the next three years,” he told Daily Post.

“I have not seen them clearly defining their works and what they intend to achieve. I have not seen a clear move to address the issue of poverty and fundamental issues that are becoming a threat to over 150 million Nigerians. We should be prepared for more sufferings.”

On the medical trip abroad, he said: “As leaders, if we are taking decisions we must begin to lead by example; if Mr President is saying his Ministers should not travel out we must begin to see him take care of his own health in Nigeria without travelling outside.

“At least there are areas where we have issues of insecurity so we should begin to see him with Generals visiting places like Borno, Zamfara and other places.

“When it comes to medical checkup, we have National Hospital and we believe it is well equipped according to what the government has said. If that of the Villa is not readily available at least the National Hospital is there, let them go there for there medical checkup.

“This will clearly give us hope and believe that the government is determined to do things right and not when you go a different way. You say your subordinates should not travel but you tow a different path that is not how leaders should lead. A leader should lead by example and be prepared to make sacrifices for the country.”