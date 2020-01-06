Start Packing From Govt. House Uzodinma Is Coming, Mbaka Tells Ihedioha

Revd. Fr Ejike Mbaka has told Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State to start packing his bags from the Government House as Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will replace him.

Concise News reported that Mbaka, who is the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, had during December 31, 2019, crossover night at his Adoration ground, claimed that the Holy Spirit told him Uzodinma of the APC who lost in the 2019 governorship election will take over from Ihedioha this year.

Uzodinma’s case against Ihedioha is still pending at the Supreme Court as several reactions trail the prophecy by the controversial Catholic priest.

But speaking on Sunday at a mass at the Adoration Ministry Permanent Site, Umuchigbo-Nike, Enugu, Mbaka described those attacking the message as “casting pearl before swine.”

According to him, Uzodinma will win at the Supreme Court, adding that his prediction is not based on his ability but that of the Holy Spirit.

“Those who are attacking the message are just casting pearl before swine, the holy spirit has said it, and that is final,” Mbaka said.

“I don’t know how it will happen, but the only thing is that I see hope, joy, and a new government coming in Imo state.

“Even though Ihedioha has won in the tribunal and at the Appeal Court, that doesn’t mean that he will triumph in Supreme Court enough of all this brouhaha!

“What we are doing in Adoration here is spiritual, it is not according to our power, it is Holy Spirit; once he reveals it, we say it.”

He further said: “Ihedioha and co should go and relax. This is not unprecedented, it happened to Jonathan, Atiku and Peter Obi and after everything, my prophecy came through. You must not be the Governor of Imo state, and you are not better than Hope Uzodinma.”