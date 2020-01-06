Shocking Reason Mr Eazi Is Taking Break From Music

Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade better known as Mr Eazi appears to be affected by the harmattan season, as he announced that he won’t be recording music until for now, due to the cold.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, January 6, Mr Eazi said the weather is an hinderance to his productivity, adding that he would be going on a vacation, to return in February.
He further advised his fans to keep living the spirit of “Miraku”
“Guys the cold finally got me! Man no fit record so it’s vacation time! See you guys in FeB untill then “Keep living in an atmosphere of miraku!!! “ signed – HE Don Eazi” he wrote.
In her reaction, songstress described his comment as “scam”.
