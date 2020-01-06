Shiites Protest Killing Of Top Iran General In Abuja, Burn US Flag

Members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) on Monday protested against the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike.

The outlawed group popularly known as Shi’ites led a procession to Banex, Wuse Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, chanting hate songs and slogans like “Death To America.”

Concise News understands that the protesters also burnt a flag of the United States of America and marched the streets of Abuja, carrying placards condemning the killing of the top Iranian general.

They also demanded the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat who are currently in the Department of State Security detention.

This news medium reports that the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

This comes days after protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, clashing with US forces at the scene.

“At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” a Pentagon statement said, noting that Gen Soleimani approved the attacks on the embassy.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

According to US media reports, Gen Soleimani was in a car at Baghdad airport with local Iran-backed militias when a US air strike hit him.

Soleimani had reportedly flown in from Lebanon or Syria.