Presidency Speaks On Buhari, Osinbajo Declaring Assets

The Presidency has said that there is no law in the country that compels President Muhammadu Buhari and vice-president Yemi Osinbajo to declare their assets, Concise News reports.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known on Monday while reacting to the Freedom of Information requests sent by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to the Presidency, asking that President Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and 36 state governors and their deputies should declare their assets within 7 days.

Adesina added that President Buhari has already declared his assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

“I can say for a fact that he has done because I am privy to it, and SERAP asking the president to declare publicly, on the basis of what law? The president will do what the law requires of him and what the law requires is that he should declare his asset which he has done. Declaring publicly is not in our laws; it can only be a voluntary thing.”

Adesina told Channels Television that to say that if the FoI is invoked in this case, it is left with the CCB to release the information, and it will also take the discretion of President Buhari to declare his assets where necessary.

“If the FoI act is invoked, it will be left with the Code of Conduct Bureau to release because the FoI act will not be for the president, the president has declared and it’s already deposited with the code of conduct, so it’s for them to respond if it is invoked.

“In 2015, they elected to make it public, if they want to make it public this time, they will do. Has the asset been declared? Yes, it has. If the president says they should release, it will be released, but there is no law that compels him to do it and we should obey the law.”