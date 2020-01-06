PDP Governor Claims He Is Also APC Member

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has blasted Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) members planning defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he is “100 per cent APC.”

Speaking when the people of Ishielu and Onicha Local Government Areas paid him Christmas homage, Umahi enjoined such people to stop “jumping from here and there” because they might be caught in anti-party activity web.

He said: “Stay in one place. Don’t run from here to there and from there to here. E no make sense. If you say you dey there (APC), know I am already there. If you go to APC, I am an APC member. If you go to PDP, I am there.

“I am the only person that does anti-party and nothing will happen. Any other person that does anti-party is gone. So, I am representing you in APC while you all stay in PDP. If you like, go and write it on social media.

The governor’s younger brother and PDP National Vice-Chairman (South-East), Austin Umahi, joined members of the delegation in clapping and laughing at the event which held in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area.

The governor buttressed his claim to being an APC member by saying that he sent handsome Yuletide gifts to the ruling party’s leaders.

The governor thanked the Muhammadu Buhari administration for making Ebonyi the only state in the Southeast to be listed among the states to have a new Federal Colleges of Education.

He told the people of Ishielu local government that the college would not be located in their zone. He, however, promised them a technical school.

The candidate of the APC in the last governorship election in Ebonyi State, Sonni Ogbuoji, said last year that Umahi was set to dump the PDP for APC.

“The information we have now is that while the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, had acted as a mole in PDP all along, he has started making moves to ditch PDP and cross over to the APC,” Ogbuoji claimed.

“We are aware that the votes that enthroned Umahi were procured with the connivance of the system, a reason there are gloomy faces all over the state after the announcement of the claimed victory,” he added.