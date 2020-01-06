Oyo Govt Promises To Purchase 10 Fire-fighting Trucks After Market Inferno

The government of Oyo state has expressed its readiness to acquire 10 modern fire-fighting equipment through a competitive bidding process.

This was disclosed by the commissioner for infrastructure, transportation and public works, Raheal Afonja, while undertaking an on-the-spot assessment of the fire-ravaged Akesan market in Oyo town on Sunday.

He said the process that would lead to the acquisition of the equipment would start on Monday.

The commissioner said Makinde inherited a fire service department with weakened capacity as a result of obsolete equipment.

He added that the incumbent government in Oyo had flagged off a process of rehabilitating the serviceable fire-fighting trucks so as to provide immediate service to the people.

“The last time fire-fighting equipment was procured in the state was in 2006. The present government has, however, kick-started the rehabilitation of the few serviceable fire-fighting trucks. The one that was vandalised in Oyo was just repaired the day before when it developed gear problems after returning from an assignment,” he said.

“Last month we engaged a company that will help us refurbish and salvage some of our existing trucks including the one that was vandalized in Oyo. We are also publishing by tomorrow (Monday) the tender request that will allow companies to bid for and supply the State with 10 modern fire-fighting trucks through an open and competitive process.”

Makinde had through his social media handles commiserated with the victims of the fire incident, assuring them of his government’s determination to end such disasters.