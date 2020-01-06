Orezi Seeks 100 Million Compensation From Bolt Over Accident

Nigerian singer Esegine Allen better known as Orezi is demanding a sum of one million Naira from Bolt (formerly known Taxify) as damages, after he broke his jaw in an accident on third mainland bridge, Lagos.

Concise News reports that Orezi was involved in the auto crash on December 6, while he was in a rush to catch up with a flight to Delta State where he was billed to perform.

Shortly after the accident, the singer said “I was seated at the back when it happened and it seems I crash my jaw into the front seat so I lost consciousness and was just bleeding from everywhere,” the singer told Linda Ikeji Blog.

“I still managed to make the flight after I got first aid but I’m fine now.”

But in new reports, Orezi, through his lawyers ‘Abimbola Fakeye Chambers’ has written a letter of demand to Bolt to demand the whopping amount of money.

A letter shared by LIB, read in part; “the unnecessary hardship, loss of income, medical bills spent and more importantly, death scare arising from this incident has necessitated this letter and we have been instructed to employ every legal means to recover adequate and due recompense”