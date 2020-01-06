NPFL: What Kano Pillars’ Coach Said After ‘Difficult’ Draw With Wolves

Following his side’s 1-1 in a week 12 encounter of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match against Warri Wolves on Sunday, Kano Pillars’ head coach Ibrahim Musa has said that the match was a difficult one for his team, and praised his players for fighting relentlessly.

Concise News reports that Coach Musa however acknowledged that it was painful for them to concede a last-minute goal.

“We lost many goal scoring chances and it is unfortunate that we did not clinically conclude this match.’’

FT Pillars 1-1 Wolves — Kano Pillars FC Official (@pillarsfc) January 5, 2020

The match ‎which was played at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano was watched by a large number of spectators as usual.

Kano Pillars opened scoring in the 6th minute through Auwalu Malam, with the visitors surprising the hosts thereafter with good resilience.

The visitors’ efforts however paid off in the game’s stoppage time when Charles Atsimene scored with an impressive solo effort.

The result means Pillars extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.

The Sai Masu Gida are enjoying their best moment of the season since the return of their influential captain, Rabiu Ali ‘Pele’.

If there is any team that is giving the Kano darlings a tough battle in the league, then that team has to be Warri Wolves.

In their last six meetings, the national champions have won non, drawn three and lost the other three fixtures.

In their three previous visit to Kano, Wolves have avoided defeat.