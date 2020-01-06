NPFL: Enyimba Sack Coach Abdallah After Plateau United Trashing

The reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Enyimba, have sacked their Technical Adviser Usman Abdallah after losing 4-0 at leaders Plateau United on Sunday.

Assistant coach of the side Fatai Osho has been asked to take charge on interim basis.

The People’s Elephants are struggling to find their rhythm this term following series of poor results.

“Enyimba Football Club can announce today that Coach Usman Abd’allah has been relieved of his duties as Technical Adviser with immediate effect,” a statement from the eight-time Nigerian champions on Monday read.

“After a string of disappointing results the club believes it must set a new course now and regain its competitive edge, domestically and on the continent.

“In the interim, Coach Fatai Osho will take over the head coach duties. All other announcements on this matter will be made known later.”

The Enyimba board were said to be angered by Abdallah’s team performance following their 1-0 loss to Paradou AC of Algeria, in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Enyimba will on Sunday host Paradou AC in the second leg fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup at home in Aba.