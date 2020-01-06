The Nollywood industry witnessed a mourning session after a fast rising actress, Jennifer Omole was pronounced dead, Concise News reports.
Omole was said to have died on January 3 and was buried the next evening at Villarejo de Salvanes, Madrid.
Her c0-actress, Uche Ogbodo had announced Omole’s death in a Instagram post.
Sharing the photo of a burning candle, Ogbodo wrote: “n 3rd January My Dearest Friend @jenniferomole Passed On. I’m Hurting Deep In My Heart but Only God Knows Best. Pls Say A Rest In Peace Prayer for My Girl”
Before her death, Omole was a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Spain chapter.
She appeared in films such as ‘Adamu and Eva’, a film shot in Spain.
