Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Monday, Jan. 6th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, January 5th, 2020.

Police commands and formations nationwide have been placed on red alert by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu. Concise News reports that Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to publish their assets as contained in their asset declaration forms submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). This news medium also reports that the requests also captured the 36 state governors and their deputies, urging them to use their good offices to clarify within 7 days of receiving the FoI request.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that more than 650 Computer Based Test (CBT) centrs have so far been accredited for its upcoming 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Concise News understands that the examination body has fixed the 2020 UTME exam for March 14 to April 4, while an optional mock examination for candidates is scheduled for February 18. Also, JAMB had said that it would begin the sale of application documents from Monday, January 13, to Monday, February 17.

The organised labour in Ekiti State has expressed its disappointment and outright disapproval over what it called “arbitrary sack of its members” by Governor Kayode Fayemi. The Chairman, Trade Union Congress, Ekiti Chapter, Comrade Sola Adigun, said that labour deemed the letter highly expedient, owing to insinuation that Governor Fayemi was not aware of the mass sack in EKSU and EKSUTH.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has said that the reason for the latest gas explosion in Kaduna was as a result of illegal transfer of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). Public Affairs of DPR, Paul Osu, said this in a statement on Sunday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for increasing electricity tariff which will commence from April, 2020. However, in a statement on Sunday, the PDP in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, asked the Federal Government to immediately rescind the obnoxious and provocative policy which is against the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians.

The Nigerian Army has rescued 100 adult males, 154 adult females and 207 children during a raid and search operation between Jakana and Mainok area of Maiduguri-Damaturu Road in Borno State. Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator disclosed this in a statement released to reporters on Sunday.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to lead by example by stop embarking on numerous trips abroad for medical treatment. In a statement on Sunday, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the PDP, said this in response to the president’s comment on the need for citizens to stop travelling abroad for medical treatment as a result of the state of the hospitals in the country.

The Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has urged those selling inflammable goods to move to areas that have been designated by the government for such business. Balarabe made the call when she visited victims of Saturday’s gas explosion receiving treatment at Sabo, Barau Dikko and St Gerald hospitals in Kaduna.

Iran will attack as many US targets as the number of the verses of the Holy Quran if it comes under assault by the US. Chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnouri said this on Sunday.