NERC Reacts To Hike In Electricity Tariff Report

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Sunday denied that no tariff increase was approved by the commission.

Concise News reports that the commission had said that consumers will start paying higher tariffs from April, 2020.

NERC made this known on its website after reviewing electricity tariffs for December 2019.

The commission also approved an increase in electricity tariff by the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the country.

However, Usman Arabi, General Manager, Public Affairs (NERC) in a statement issued to NAN on Sunday said the review implemented by the commission was a retrospective adjustment of the tariff regime released in 2015.

The statement reads, “The attention of the NERC has been drawn to the publication in several electronic and print media that end-user electricity tariffs have been increased following the approval of the minor review (2016 – 2018) of the 2015 Multi Year Tariff Order on Aug. 21, 2019.

“We wish to provide guidance that the minor review implemented by the commission was a retrospective adjustment of the tariff regime released in 2015.

“This is to account for changes in macro-economic indices for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018 thus providing certainty about revenue shortfall that may have arisen due to the differential between tariffs approved by the regulator and actual end-user tariffs.

“The commission, therefore, wish to notify the general public that no tariff increase has been approved by the Commission vide the order.”

He added that NERC, in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities enshrined under the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, would continue to undertake periodic reviews of electricity tariffs in accordance with the prevailing tariff methodology.

According to him, in all instances of such reviews and rule making, the commission will widely consult with stakeholders and final decision will take due regard of all contributions.