N-Power: Beneficiaries Protest Ejection From Scheme

Some beneficiaries of the Federal Government N-Power scheme nationwide are protesting what they allege is ‘strange, unfair disengagement’, Concise News reports.

Some of the affected volunteers said they were disengaged despite being regular at their various Places of Primary Assignment (PPA).

As at the time of publishing this report, Concise News cannot independently ascertain the real reason behind their disengagement.

Volunteers therefore called on N-Power handlers to quickly address the alleged unjust disengagement.

Recall this online news medium had reported exclusively in June, 2019 how the Federal Government’s scheme is disengaging beneficiaries in some parts of the country.

The N-Power programme is one of the Social Investment Programmes of the Nigerian Government.

The scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

N-Power also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

See some comments below:

GOOD DAY SIR, My NAME IS JOSEPH AUDU

NO;08141919692 from Garinliman primary school Kumo, Akko LGA Gombe state.. I haven’t received my December stipend 2019. And I just saw “absconded ” on my profile which is very very surprisedly to me. I always go to my PPA. pic.twitter.com/soINHWGLwV — Joseph A Joemessi (@AJoemessi) January 2, 2020

Wrongfully displaced me last year till today no payment , no correction — lifesaver (@lifesav25680171) January 1, 2020