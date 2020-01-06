Home » N-Power: Beneficiaries Protest Ejection From Scheme

N-Power: Beneficiaries Protest Ejection From Scheme

By - 39 seconds ago on January 06, 2020
N-Power: FG Vows To Suspend All Absconding N-Power Volunteers

N-Power beneficiaries. Image: Powerhopes

Some beneficiaries of the Federal Government N-Power scheme nationwide are protesting what they allege is ‘strange, unfair disengagement’, Concise News reports.

Some of the affected volunteers said they were disengaged despite being regular at their various Places of Primary Assignment (PPA).

As at the time of publishing this report, Concise News cannot independently ascertain the real reason behind their disengagement.

Volunteers therefore called on N-Power handlers to quickly address the alleged unjust disengagement.

Recall this online news medium had reported exclusively in June, 2019 how the Federal Government’s scheme is disengaging beneficiaries in some parts of the country.

The N-Power programme is one of the Social Investment Programmes of the Nigerian Government.

The scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

N-Power also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.

See some comments below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.