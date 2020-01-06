N-Power: Batch A Beneficiaries Ask FG To Decide Fate

Batch A beneficiaries of the Federal Government N-Power initiative are asking the Muhammadu Buhari administration to let them know their fate as regards their continuity in the programme, Concise News reports.

It would be recalled that Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD) in Nigeria, at a Press Briefing in December 2019 revealed that it has been working on a transition program for those that are progressing out of the N-Power scheme — after their 24 months in the have elapsed.

With a new year already in its first week, beneficiaries are anxious to know about the apex government’s real plan for them.

See some comments below:

Thanks,should Npower Batch A continue this January to go to their PPA?What is your plan for them,issue an official position on their fate — Ademola Babajide (@jaidoman22) January 4, 2020

What your plan for batch A — Last Generation (@fowoplay01) January 1, 2020

Thanks so much,grateful we could enjoy the new year with our stipend. Pls don’t return npower to the street, we are useful for ourselves and our country — Michael (@Sewendprof) January 1, 2020

Thank you for giving us this opportunity. It is our hope that more is coming @npower_ng — Orban Peter (@Perush4) January 1, 2020

thanks to all official of Npower …God bless Npower, God bless volunteer…pls whats 2016 batch fate? — DeAce clothing (Diane lover)✨✨✨✨✨ (@brave_step) January 1, 2020

#npower we are happy but what is the faith of Batch A? they are in dilemma? — Albert Alagbor (@albert_alagbor) January 1, 2020

Same here what is the next agenda for batch A beneficiaries? God bless our dear Nation — Busari Surajudin Olayinka (@SurajudinBusari) January 1, 2020

Thank you we re hoping to see positive result especially we 2016 batch — AHM Integrated (@abdoul0370) January 1, 2020

Many thanks. Way forward for stream A; Are we to continue at our PPA’s? — Vershima🌏🇳🇬 (@Elderstateman01) January 2, 2020

Happy new year you to. We hope you will permanent us in this for continuing best life. — Abubakar Nasir (@Abubaka66470572) January 2, 2020

Please kindly help we the 2016 batch to know our fate as we are still in the dark — lawrence ogboji (@lawenzino) January 3, 2020

I am one of the 2016 beneficiaries, should we continue to go to our primary place of assignments or wait for the exit package? — Emu freedom (@EmuFreedom) January 4, 2020

Replying to @npower_ng

We the batch A volunteers wishes the npower administrative team a prosperous new year

And we believe You have a better plan for us in this new year! — Sulaiman Ali (@Temidayo6007) January 5, 2020