Home » N-Power: Batch A Beneficiaries Ask FG To Decide Fate

N-Power: Batch A Beneficiaries Ask FG To Decide Fate

By - 1 minute ago on January 06, 2020
npower news today

Attendees of N-Power training

Batch A beneficiaries of the Federal Government N-Power initiative are asking the Muhammadu Buhari administration to let them know their fate as regards their continuity in the programme, Concise News reports.

It would be recalled that Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD) in Nigeria, at a Press Briefing in December 2019 revealed that it has been working on a transition program for those that are progressing out of the N-Power scheme — after their 24 months in the have elapsed.

With a new year already in its first week, beneficiaries are anxious to know about the apex government’s real plan for them.

See some comments below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.