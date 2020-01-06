LASU React As Many Students Injured In Stampede

Many students of the Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday sustained injuries as they force their ways into a 500-seat Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre at the school’s premises in Ojo.

Ademola Adekoya, LASU’s spokesman, said that some anxious students wanted to be among the first set to write the General Nigerian Studies (GNS) 102 exam at the centre.

“This resulted in a stampede that caused some of them to sustain minor injuries.

“The incidence of a stampede involving some 100 Level students of the Lagos State University (LASU), occurred as they were to write the GNS 102 examination today.

“The 100-Level students were scheduled to write the GNS 102 examination on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 between 8.00a.m and 2.00p.m daily,” he said.

Adekoya said that the students were scheduled to write the examination in batches, with each batch spending an hour in the CBT Hall.

“The arrangement would have seen the students writing the examination in six batches on the first day.

“The affected students were promptly rushed to the University Health Centre and the Igando General Hospital for proper treatment.

“Most of them have been discharged, while the GNS 102 examination has now been rescheduled to take place on Jan. 8 and 9 at the CBT Centre and the Language Laboratory, Faculty of Arts, Main Campus, Ojo.

“Each student will also be allotted specific time to appear and sit for the examination.

“The university regrets the unfortunate incidence and is determined to put measures in place to avoid a recurrence in the future,” he said