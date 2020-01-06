Man United’s Lingard Links Up With Super Agent Mino Riola

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has hooked super-agent Mino Raiola to now represent him.

Raiola’s clients include Lingard’s team-mate Paul Pogba and former United players Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Raiola has previously criticised United and the club’s relationship with Pogba, who admitted in June that he was considering leaving Old Trafford for a “new challenge”.

In a recent interview in Italy, Raiola labelled United a “club out of touch with reality” and said he would not send any of his other clients to Old Trafford as they would “ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini”.

However, Raiola has since told Sky Sports News that Pogba is happy at United and will stay at the club – as long as they fight for trophies.

His comments prompted a strong response from United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

When asked if agents should speak about clubs ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves, Solskjaer said: “No.

“I can speak to Paul about it. I don’t think I should talk to – or about – agents that talk about us.

“But Paul is our player and agents are hired by players – not the opposite way around. It is not agents’ players, it is our players.”

Lingard signed a four-year deal with United in 2017 which is due to expire at the end of next season, unless the club trigger an option for a further year.

The 27-year-old has scored just once this season but played a key role in last month’s wins over Tottenham and Manchester City.

Lingard missed the draw with Wolves through illness but Solskjaer hopes to have him back before they face Manchester City in first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday