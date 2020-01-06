While may have wondered if Falz has a girlfriend as he never posted anyone on his social media page, one of his posts suggests that the ace rapper is still single.

Concise news reports that a post by Falz explains that he yearns for love, as he took to his insta story to say “love is hungrying me”

Although the rapper did not state his spec, but hopefully he finds love soon.

Meanwhile, Falz began his music career in secondary school after forming a group called “The School Boys” with his friend before his professional career as a music artiste began in 2009.