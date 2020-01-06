While may have wondered if Falz has a girlfriend as he never posted anyone on his social media page, one of his posts suggests that the ace rapper is still single.
Concise news reports that a post by Falz explains that he yearns for love, as he took to his insta story to say “love is hungrying me”
Although the rapper did not state his spec, but hopefully he finds love soon.
Meanwhile, Falz began his music career in secondary school after forming a group called “The School Boys” with his friend before his professional career as a music artiste began in 2009.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.