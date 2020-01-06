Latest N-Power Online News Update Today

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Monday January 6th, 2020, on Concise News.

N-Power: Batch A Beneficiaries Ask FG To Decide Fate

Batch A beneficiaries of the Federal Government N-Power initiative are asking the Muhammadu Buhari administration to let them know their fate as regards their continuity in the programme.

It would be recalled that Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD) in Nigeria, at a Press Briefing in December 2019 revealed that it has been working on a transition program for those that are progressing out of the N-Power scheme — after their 24 months in the have elapsed.

With a new year already in its first week, beneficiaries are anxious to know about the apex government’s real plan for them. Read more here.

N-Power: Beneficiaries Protest Ejection From Scheme

Some beneficiaries of the Federal Government N-Power scheme nationwide are protesting what they allege is ‘strange, unfair disengagement’.

Some of the affected volunteers said they were disengaged despite being regular at their various Places of Primary Assignment (PPA).

As at the time of publishing this report, Concise News cannot independently ascertain the real reason behind their disengagement.

Volunteers therefore called on N-Power handlers to quickly address the alleged unjust disengagement. Read more here.

