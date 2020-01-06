Kogi: Gov. Yahaya Bello Gives Assurance On Tawari Attack

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has assured the people of Tawari community of adequate security and immediate assistance for the victims of the recent attack in the area.

Concise News reports that some gunmen had on January 2 attacked Tawari community in Kogi Local Government Area, killed over 19 people, burnt down buildings, Churches and palace of the king of the community.

Bello gave the assurance when he visited the Ohimege- Igu of Koto Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah-Koto, at his palace on Sunday.

The governor’s visit came a day after his deputy, Edward Onoja, visited the community for an on-the-spot assessment of the attack.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that the attackers who caused the destruction of lives and property, were fished out and brought to justice.

While condoling with the Ohimege and the people of the area, Bello enjoined the people to remain calm assuring that his administration would not relent in his efforts to guarantee the safety of lives and property of the people of the state.

He described the attack as barbaric, inhuman and dastardly, stressing that there was no amount of provocation that could warrant such action by the militia.

He, therefore, assured the community that his administration would do everything to stand by them, noting that both the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) would provide them with timely support.

The governor further thanked the security agencies in the state including the state vigilante service for their prompt response in restoring peace in the community.

In his response, the monarch commended the governor for his visit and for the quick deployment of the security personnel to the areas

He said the attack was purely farmers/herders misunderstanding devoid of ethnic, religious or sectional consideration.

The Ohimege, who is also the Chairman of the Kogi Local Government Traditional Council, said the entire ethnic groups, religious organisations, professionals and visitors had been living peacefully and harmoniously with one another.

He thanked the governor for giving the assurance of prompt assistance to the affected people of the community.