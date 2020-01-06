Klopp, Ancelotti React As Liverpool Knock Out Everton From FA Cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his team’s performance was “sensationally good” as Curtis Jones’ stunning winner earned the Reds a fully deserved FA Cup third-round victory over Everton.

The German made nine changes from the side that increased their Premier League lead to 13 points with victory over Sheffield United on Thursday – including three debutants in Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips and substitute Yasser Larouci.

And it was 18-year-old Jones who grabbed the Merseyside derby glory with a magnificent curling 25-yard drive that eluded the outstretched arms of Everton keeper Jordan Pickford as it arced into the top corner after 71 minutes. The Toffees remain without a win at their rivals since September 1999.

Klopp said: “I saw a sensationally good performance of a not very experienced team with a lot of players playing for the first time on this kind of stage, in front of this crowd, against the opponent. It was outstanding. I loved it – I loved each second of this game.

“If you want to be a Liverpool player, you have to respect the principles of this club. We cannot always play the best football in the world but we can fight like nobody else. And as long as we use our principles, we will be a difficult opponent to play against.”

The Reds boss had the luxury of resting superstars such as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk, survived the early loss through injury of James Milner, and yet still saw his side fully merit their place in the fourth round.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti played virtually his strongest available side but the visitors paid for a lacklustre display and a succession of missed opportunities in the first half, when Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate and Richarlison saw efforts saved by Liverpool keeper Adrian.

The Italian blamed a drop in his side’s performance level during the match.

“The line-up of Liverpool didn’t affect our idea of how to play,” he said. “We knew that Liverpool put in fresh players and that the intensity could be a high intensity, so I think the defeat arrived because we were not able to keep the intensity in the second half.

“We lost energy, we lost confidence, we were not able to build up quick from the back.

“We are going to speak and work together to find a solution to help improve the team. I know we have to work.”