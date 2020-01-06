Killing Of Soleimani: France Tells Iran What To Do

France has urged Iran not to seek revenge after the killing of the country’s top general by the United States in Baghdad.

The head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, was killed “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

Soleimani was killed along with at least six others, including Iraqi armed group commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to the top general, in airstrike.

This happened days after protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, clashing with US forces at the scene.

Iran has vowed to avenge the killing of the commander, and Trump has threatened “major retaliation” if any American targets are hit.

“No-one wants war,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told broadcaster BFMTV on Monday evening.

He said that possibilities for negotiations must be created.

“There’s always room for diplomacy,” the minister added.