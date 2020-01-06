Kidnapped CAN Official Speaks From Boko Haram Den

Reverend Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika, Adamawa state, has appealed to both the federal and state government to secure his release.

Concise News reports that Rev Andimi was abducted last week by Boko Haram insurgents following an attack in the community.

The district head of Michika, Ngida Kwache, made the disclosure while receiving the state deputy governor, Crowther Seth, who visited the area on Saturday.

“The pastor was abducted the day Boko Haram attacked our community. He was last seen when the suspected insurgents forced him into a Toyota Hilux. Since then, we have not heard from him or his abductors,” Kwache said.

However, in a video released over the weekend, Andimi is seen appealing to his fellow pastors to impress on the authorities to secure his release.

The abducted cleric, however, declared that if it’s the will of God that he would not get out of captivity, the government should help him look after his children.