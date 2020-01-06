Kaduna Explosion: El-Rufai Orders Closure Of Gas Retail Shops In Residential Areas

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai has ordered the closure of all gas refill stations located within residential areas in the state.

The governor, who gave the order on Monday appealed to residents to report such gas outlets to government for immediate action.

News Agency of (NAN) reports that El-Rufai who visited scene of Saturday’s gas explosion at Sabon Tasha, Kaduna said the gas refill stations should relocate to industrial layouts.

“It is most unfortunate that this incident has happened. It is further proof and evidence that this is high risk activity that should not be allowed to be located in residential areas.

“We will relocate them, we will give them land in industrial areas where adequate precautions to prevent things like this will be put in place.

“But for now, we have to get all these gas refilling plants within the metropolis and towns relocated. We are mapping all of them. For now they are shut down,” he stressed.

The governor advised residents to report anyone found refilling gas within residential areas.

“You should report to Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency (KASUPDA) so that measures can be taken to chase them out.

“While the person might be doing it for money, but you will be the victims. So report to KASUPDA or KEPA or write directly to me. It is my duty to ensure that everyone is safe,“ he said.

He noted that gas refilling is a high risk activity that should be undertaken only in industrial layouts where all the safety measure can be put in place.

“In residential areas like this, it is not acceptable to have this kind of facility, we have already given directives that all such outlet should be shut down,” he stressed.

The governor paid a condolence visit to the family of Prof. Simon Mallam, erstwhile Chairman of the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission who died in the incident and also visited victims of the gas explosion receiving treatment at St Gerald hospital, Kaduna.

He prayed for the souls of those who died and quick recovery of those in hospitals.