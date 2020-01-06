January 2020 Divine Encounter: Pastor Adeboye Releases Prayer Points

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has released four prayer points to believe and ask God for.

Concise News reports that the preacher, one of the most influential people in the world charged Christians to pursue ‘divine encounter’.

A tweet on his verified handle on Monday reads: “Prayer Points:

1- Father choose me for Divine Breakthrough

2- Father make me a vessel unto honour

3- Father let your word be my guide

4- Father launch me into the deep@divinencounter

January 2020 Divine Encounter#LetThereBeLight.”

Earlier, Adeboye had asked believers to “go into year 2020 with trust in God”.

At the Crossover service of the church he heads, the respected cleric rained prayers.

He declared 2020 the ‘year of increase in all areas’.