Iran: US Tells Americans In Nigeria What To Do

The United States has asked Americans in Nigeria to stay alert in public places in the wake of the killing of a top Iranian general by the US in Iraq.

United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

In a statement on its website, the US Embassy in Nigeria urged American citizens to review their personal security measures, be prudent and keep a low profile.

“Due to recent world events, U.S. citizens should review their personal security measures. While we have no specific threat information, it is prudent to remind ourselves of the following personal security actions to follow on a regular basis,” the statement, dated January 3, read.

“Actions to take: Be aware of your surroundings; keep a low profile; avoid crowds and demonstrations; exercise caution when walking or driving at night; carry proper identification; review your personal security plans and monitor local media for updates.”

Soleimani was killed along with at least six others, including Iraqi armed group commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to the top general.

This comes days after protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, clashing with US forces at the scene.

Iraq has vowed to avenge the killing of the commander, and Trump has threatened “major retaliation” if any American targets are hit.

Also, Iraqi lawmakers have called for the 5,200 US soldiers deployed there to leave.

Meanwhile, NATO ambassadors are expected to hold an extraordinary meeting at their headquarters in Brussels on Monday following the killing of Soleimani.

“The North Atlantic Council will address the situation in the region,” a NATO official said as tensions mount in the Middle East.

“The secretary general decided to convene the meeting of NATO ambassadors following consultations with allies.”