Gunmen Kidnap APC Chairman

A ward Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State was abducted on Sunday by armed men suspected to be kidnappers.

The ward Chairman identified as James Tolorunju Ajulo was said to have been taken away by the kidnappers when they stormed his home.

Ajulo who was abducted in front of his residence at Ibaka quarters of Akungba Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government was driven away in his personal car after the gunmen had ransacked his house.

It was gathered that he was the factional chairman of the APC at Ward 13, Akoko South-West LGA of the state.

According to Daily Post, a close friend of the victim, Tolu Babaleye who witnessed the incident said “the kidnappers laid an ambush for him in his house.

“They ransacked his house after which they took him away in his own car. They used the Toyota Sienna car they came with as a backup to escape from the scene.

“They shot sporadically into the air to scare away residents which aided their escape from the town.

While stating that the kidnappers are yet to establish contact with the family, Babaleye stated that the matter has been reported at the Akungba Police Division.

He also called on the Department of State Service (DSS) Army, Police and Civil Defense Corps to assist to rescue him unhurt.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, CSP Femi Joseph disclosed that investigation had begun into the development as police detectives have been mobilized towards rescuing the victim.