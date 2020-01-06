Ex-BBNaija Housemate Mercy Eke Retires As Video Vixen

Winner of BBNaija 2019 edition Mercy Eke has announced her decision to quit her career as a video vixen.

Concise News reports that Mercy had said that she would only appear as a vixen in one video after her exit from the Big Brother house.

Well, sharing clips from her appearance on Mc galaxy’s new music video, the fashion entrepreneur wrote: “Happy first Sunday of the year guys💃 yasss Ije Ego by @mcgalaxymcg is out😂 I had so much fun shooting this video, like I said in the house, I will only do one more vixen then baby girl is out🙏this is it , IJE EGO on every platform.”

The reality star, had in a recent video on Instagram, maintained that celebrity life is not as rosy as she thought, saying she currently hates her life and wants the old one back.

“Celebrity life is not rosy, I want my old life back, I want to sleep and wake up anytime I want, don’t have anything to do, I don’t have a calendar,” she said.

“Right now, I have a calendar, it sucks, like I hate it, Yeah I prayed for this but I feel like it is too much, people keep telling me it’ll reduce, but I’m like no…

“It keeps getting worse, I can’t live my old life anymore.”