By - 47 minutes ago on January 06, 2020
Davido (source: Instagram)

Award winning pop star, Davido has raised concerns over fears of third world war, saying he would not visit America until later.

Concise News reports that this comes after the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, whom US president Donald Trump said  should have been killed many years ago.

However, the Davido, in a tweet, berated Trump’s remark, saying he won’t visit the country until the fears are over.

He tweeted “Not going to America till the draft is over !! Crazy ass Trump trynna have me shouting Shekpe from Iran 😂,” he said.

Recall that American rapper Cardi B , over the weekend, declared her intention to file for Nigerian citizenship.

Cardi B said Trump’s comment was putting the Americans’ lives in danger, while describing it as the dumbest move by the president.

The 27-year-old singer tweeted: “Naaaaa these memes are fuckin but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

