Award winning pop star, Davido has raised concerns over fears of third world war, saying he would not visit America until later.

Concise News reports that this comes after the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, whom US president Donald Trump said should have been killed many years ago.

Reacting to Trump’s tweet, Cardi B said he was putting the Americans’ lives in danger, while describing it as the dumbest move by the president.

However, the Davido, in a tweet, berated Trump’s remark, saying he won’t visit the country until the fears are over.

He tweeted “Not going to America till the draft is over !! Crazy ass Trump trynna have me shouting Shekpe from Iran 😂,” he said.