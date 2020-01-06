Burna Boy Lists 2019 Achievements In One Picture

2019 is over, but rave of the moment and afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy has seen it as a necessity to outline some of his achievements in the past year.

Concise News reports that 2019 was arguably one of the best years for the “Ye” crooner, who went on tour to many countries, bagged series of awards and recognition.

The singer has now shared all of the achievements in a photo he shared on Twitter handle on Monday January 3.

According to the photo, Burna Boy released an album, had 0ver 13 million onthly listeners on Spotify, got nominated for 2020 Grammy awards for his “African Giant”album, among other achievements.

See post below