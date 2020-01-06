President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness over the gas explosion which led to the death of more than five peoplein Kaduna on Saturday.

Concise News reports that the Chairman, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Professor Simon Mallam, his son and three others were caught in the explosion at Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna.

“I am deeply touched by this unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of Professor Simon Mallam, his son and others”, Buhari said in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, his spokesman.

“The death of the erudite Professor has robbed Nigeria of a great scientist whose services were acutely needed at a time we are increasing emphasis on science and technology for development.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy to his family and those of other victims of the gas explosion. May God comfort these families and give them the fortitude to bear the loss,” President Buhari added.

Concise News understands that the victims of Saturday’s gas explosion are receiving treatment at Sabo, Barau Dikko and St Gerald hospitals in Kaduna.