Apostle Suleman Releases Prophetic Declaration For New Week

Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) has released his prophetic declarations for the first week of January 2020.

The tough-talking preacher shared the weekly prophetic words on Monday in a tweet on his official handle, quoting Psalms 34:5.

According to his prophetic words, he declared thus: “May this week usher you into uncommon heights and elevations…the glory of God will shine all around you…you will not know shame in Jesus name. (psalms 34.5)

Biafra Agitation To Become Stronger – Prophet Iginla

Meanwhile, Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly has released his 2020 prophecies about Nigeria, predicting that the Biafra agitation will become stronger in the New Year.

Concise News understands that Prophet Iginla released the prophecies for 2020 on Monday where he also predicted that Nigeria will see an uprising.

“I’m not a prophet of doom but I must tell you the truth we have not seen the end of the Biafra agitation. This year it will take another turn and continue to grow like that,” he said.

“Still on the Biafra movement. It would not die. Between 2020.2021 and 2022 we will see a dimension that will be very strategic. A lot of you will ask me why is he always talking about Biafra.

“It’s because of what am seeing. It won’t die at all. This battle will carry another dimension internationally and not locally. And the young man at the centre of this thing will wax strong with an international presence. And I see other people putting hands on his shoulder.

He added that “If we don’t pray and do the needful with our Igbo brothers, there is going to be a time that things will fall apart. The only way to solve this is to do justice. I see a strong strategic battle so that a nation will not come out of a nation. I saw a wild lion and so many lions with the same features around him.

“Those in government here should pray very well. There is going to be a lot of international embarrassment for Governors, Ministers, Senators and others.

“Some clothes will be torn and some beaten. It’s going to be bad. Let’s just pray and do the needful. After reading this, they will hail you and continue to misbehave the more.”

According to him, there will also be the persecution of Christians in Nigeria just as he said there will be economic hardship in the West African nation.

In addition, he predicted that a serving Nigerian governor needs prayers as he is suffering from a terminal illness which might take his life.

