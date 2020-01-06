2020 Prophecy: What I Saw About Biafra – Prophet Joshua Iginla

Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly has released his 2020 prophecies about Nigeria, predicting that the Biafra agitation will become stronger in the New Year, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that Prophet Iginla released the prophecies for 2020 on Monday where he also predicted that Nigeria will see an uprising.

“I’m not a prophet of doom but I must tell you the truth we have not seen the end of the Biafra agitation. This year it will take another turn and continue to grow like that,” he said.

“Still on the Biafra movement. It would not die. Between 2020.2021 and 2022 we will see a dimension that will be very strategic. A lot of you will ask me why is he always talking about Biafra.

“It’s because of what am seeing. It won’t die at all. This battle will carry another dimension internationally and not locally. And the young man at the centre of this thing will wax strong with an international presence. And I see other people putting hands on his shoulder.

He added that “If we don’t pray and do the needful with our Igbo brothers, there is going to be a time that things will fall apart. The only way to solve this is to do justice. I see a strong strategic battle so that a nation will not come out of a nation. I saw a wild lion and so many lions with the same features around him.

“Those in government here should pray very well. There is going to be a lot of international embarrassment for Governors, Ministers, Senators and others.

“Some clothes will be torn and some beaten. It’s going to be bad. Let’s just pray and do the needful. After reading this, they will hail you and continue to misbehave the more.”

According to him, there will also be the persecution of Christians in Nigeria just as he said there will be economic hardship in the West African nation.

In addition, he predicted that a serving Nigerian governor needs prayers as he is suffering from a terminal illness which might take his life.

Read all of Prophet Joshua Iginla’s 2020 prophecies below:

1) The government of the day will do her best to see how to improve the life of the common man but I see a lot of battles.

2) The economy will suffer a lot of setbacks. I am not a prophet of doom but I see a lot of hardship.it will take God’s intervention to see what we desire to see.

3) God’s hand is upon Nigeria. We are passing through a process and we are still in the incubation period. It will take time for us to see that which we desire as a nation.

4) We have to pray because of what I sensed that we don’t Get a reoccurrence of what we have been delivered from in the past.

5) I see another kind of terrorism that is not good. And it's coming from the region we least expect in this county.

6) We have to pray for the security of family and lives in 2020. What I meant is a resurface Of other kinds of attack that is not too good. The God that we serve will deliver us in Jesus name.

7) I see a mighty protest that will rise up this year from an angle we least expect. It's going to be very strong. It's a massive protest and I see a counter-protest to this massive protest. We have to pray strongly that God in his infinite mercy should help and keep Nigeria in the midst of these storms.

The government of the day will try all her best to handle a lot of things but we have to pray that the overwhelming battle coming should not overwhelm the government of the day.

9) I see a serving Governor who is already having a health issue should pray to finish his tenure while serving. ..

11) I see a nation coming out of a nation. I don’t know when and I don’t know how. We have to pray for the unity of this country.

12) There is going to be a time that even the military and police will not be able to stop the anger of some people. I pray that wisdom will be given to the government of the day to handle some situations and the grievances of some people in the part of this country.

13) The body of Christ in Nigeria will see extreme tremendous and painful persecution. It will come from quarters that we least expect. Brothers will betray brothers. In the midst of this storm, we pray for the body of Christ in Nigeria to be one in Jesus name.

14) Before the end of the tenure of this ruling party, there is going to be disaffection, disunity and I see a party splitting out of a party.

15) I see power brokers not being able to hold themselves because of ambitions. It’s going to be very tough.

16) This year is the year that the political seed of confusion will be petted. We have to pray for those great leaders that we have. In this nation to have a single mind as we run.

Is there hope for Nigeria? Yes!

17) I see a new Nigeria rising up but it’s going to be in God’s own way.

18) Political grandfathers will not be able to ascertain or solve the puzzle of Nigeria.

19) In the midst of this year and next year, we will know our bearing. And so many confused politicians will see the light and know that this is the hand of God.

People will know that God loves Nigeria and not a man that loves Nigeria.

20) Nigeria should pray about the airspace because of unpleasant attack.

GHANA

21) Top politicians in Ghana will face a lot of battles.

22) That is many of them will go to jail.

23) There will be a lot of trials for the President of Ghana. He has to be very careful because I see some expensive mistakes that might come from some cabals who are loyal to him and that can be an expensive media attack so that they don’t truncate his second term ambition.

24) The former president of Ghana, I foresee an attack and I pray the Lord will deliver him from that. I meant an attack and it’s not even spiritual but physical before the election. We should pray to aver this and I declared it will be averted in Jesus name.

25) Thus, we will be fasting for that between January 8th and 9th,2020.

26) Togo re-election! I see an election that will come and the opposition will not be satisfied with but it will be peaceful. It’s the aftereffect of the election we should pray for.

27) The person sitting on the throne will still be there. The other private things I have already said that to him.

28) Let’s us pray I see a lot of confusion after the election which we have to pray for the nation of Togo for. All my concern is peace.

29) South Africa is going to experience a boom in their economy.

30) And there is going to be a lot of downpours this year.

31) And there is going to be a restoration of lost glory when it comes to issues of legacies that have been laid down by ruling forefathers.

32) I see a lot of restoration that will come.

33) South Africa will experience a boom of prosperity but there will still be xenophobic attacks. We pray it will not resurface again this year in Jesus name.

34) We have to pray for peace for Malawi.

35) We should pray not to have a rerun in their election.

36) I see a lot of battles after the court declaration which we have to pray about.

37) Malawi is God’s own nation and the hand of God is upon that nation. The truth is Malawi is about to a new dispensation of glory and there is no mortal man that can stop it. But before that, I see a lot that we have to pray and the Malawians have to pray. We prophesy peace even after the court declaration in Jesus name.

38) The great president of Gabon should be careful because there are a lot of people around him who wish him dead. He meant well for the nation of Gabon. We have to pray for him.

39) I have set forth the 3rd and 4th of January, 2020 for fasting and prayer for him. God will preserve him but we have to pray for him strongly. I see the candlelight burning but God will keep him.

40) The nation of Kenya has to pray very well in terms of their security. I see mischievous people with mischievous plan trying to cause bomb blasts at sensitive places. We will put that in prayer from 10th-11th of January 2020.

41) There is going to be a strong protest in the nation of Cameroon against the leadership and this can be very bad. I saw aggression that can cause a blood bath. It’s not a conventional protest but a very strong one. I am not a prophet of doom. God revealed to redeem. We are praying that this should be reversed in Jesus name.

42) President Trump will go through all the saga, it will be tough but he will come out of it and it will make him very popular.

43) The ruling party in Ghana should not underestimate the former president contesting on the platform of opposition. There is a star on his head.

44) Zambia. I see the economy of Zambia growing stronger and better than it has ever experienced. You can call it a miracle or wonder but it will further make the president popular. And I see a strong spiritual revival that will move through the land because of the cry of the brethren.