2020: CAN Reacts To Mbaka’s New Year Prophecy On Imo State

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Revd. Fr. Ejike Mbaka to stop releasing politically-motivated prophecies, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Mbaka had in his 2020 prophecies predicted that the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, will upturn and take over from Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State.

While speaking on the matter, a CAN leader in Imo State Senior Apostle Godson Ibeji, claimed that Mbaka’s prophesy is without substance.

He told Daily Trust that “CAN has consistently opposed such politically motivated prophecies and at the same time strives to maintain the standards that guide and regulates the practice of Christianity. ”

My Prophecy Must Come To Pass – Mbaka

Meanwhile, Mbaka has told Ihedioha to start packing his bags from the Government House as his prophecy on him will stand in spite of criticisms.

He spoke on Sunday at a mass at the Adoration Ministry Permanent Site, Umuchigbo-Nike, Enugu, describing those attacking the message as “casting pearls before swine.”

According to him, Uzodinma will win at the Supreme Court, adding that his prediction is not based on his ability but that of the Holy Spirit.

“Those who are attacking the message are just casting pearl before swine, the holy spirit has said it, and that is final,” Mbaka said.

“I don’t know how it will happen, but the only thing is that I see hope, joy, and a new government coming in Imo state. Even though Ihedioha has won in the tribunal and at the Appeal Court, that doesn’t mean that he will triumph in Supreme Court enough of all this brouhaha!

“What we are doing in Adoration here is spiritual, it is not according to our power, it is Holy Spirit; once he reveals it, we say it.”

He further said: “Ihedioha and co should go and relax. This is not unprecedented, it happened to Jonathan, Atiku and Peter Obi and after everything, my prophecy came through. You must not be the Governor of Imo state, and you are not better than Hope Uzodinma.”