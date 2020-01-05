What PDP Told Buhari Govt Over Hike In Electricity Tariff

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for increasing electricity tariff which will commence from April, 2020.

Concise News reports that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says consumers will start paying higher tariffs after reviewing electricity tariffs for December 2019.

NERC said the review considered changes in macroeconomic indices like inflation at 11.3%, exchange rate at N309.9 to a dollar, and gas price at $3.30 per standard cubic feet (scuf).

The Commission said that all Discos are obligated to settle their market invoices in full as adjusted and netted off by applicable tariff shortfall.

However, in a statement on Sunday, the PDP in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, asked the Federal Government to immediately rescind the obnoxious and provocative policy which is against the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians.

The opposition party described the decision as “draconian” and asked the federal government to consult further with Nigerians before any such tariff hike.

The PDP described the increase in electricity tariff as a further burden on Nigerians who are under the weight of high costs, economic repression and heavy taxes foisted by the insensitive APC administration.

The statement reads: “It is lamentable that Nigerians, who are already suffering the devastating negative impact of the recent increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 5 percent to 7.5 by the APC administration, are now being further suppressed with increased electricity tariff.

“Our party holds that the increase in electricity tariff, under the prevailing harsh economic conditions, is injurious to the wellbeing of Nigerians as it will further stress the productive sector and lead to an upsurge in the cost of regular and essential goods and services, including food, medicine, housing, education and other critical needs.

“This APC policy, if allowed, will worsen the suffering of Nigerians as it will put more stress on already overburdened families, cripple businesses, result in job losses and exacerbate the prevailing frightening unemployment rate under the Buhari administration.

“Moreover, the PDP invites Nigerians to note that this toxic and distasteful “new year gift” by the APC administration, at a time Nigerians are coming back from yuletide festivities, shows that the APC is indeed unfeeling, insensitive and have no iota of regard for the

sensibilities and wellbeing of our citizens.”

PDP insisted that any administration that has the interest of the people at heart should provide alternatives or hold consultations with the people before imposing such harsh tariff on its citizenry.

The party therefore urged the “National Assembly to rescue Nigerians from such draconian policy by deploying its statutory legislative instruments to call the Federal Government to order in the interest of our nation.”