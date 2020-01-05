Three Gunned Down As Fire Guts Market In Oyo

There was chaos in Oyo town following an early morning fire which razed larger part of the ancient Akesan market with men of the nearby fire service unable to contain it.

The situation reportedly got messier when youths unleashed anger on the fire service men, who attributed their inability to respond quickly to non-functional equipment.

The youths, in their hundreds, stormed the fire station, burning tyres in the process, reports The Nation.

The situation, the report said, attracted attention of the security operatives who used live bullets on the protesters, killing three persons instantly.

To battle the raging inferno, a reinforcement of fire fighters has been mobilised from Ibadan, the capital city and Ogbomosho, which is about 50 kilometres away.

The medium further reported that although sources could not give the exact identity of the security operatives who fired the shots that fell three of the protesting youths, operative of the state-owned anti-crime outfit, code-named ‘Operations Burst’ were fingered as suspects.

When contacted, the State Police Spokesman denied that the bullets of the police fell the protesters but that he would intensify investigation to unravel the culprit.

He assured that more men have been drafted to the scene to restore normalcy and help put out the fire completely.

Worried by the development, an Oyo town based youth group, Oyo Global Forum said a good part of the market would have been saved if the nearby fire station had functional equipment.