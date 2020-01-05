Super Eagles Star Becomes Champion With Club

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa has won the 2019 Saudi Super Cup with Al Nassr after their 5-4 penalty shoot-out success over Al-Tawooun on Saturday.

Concise News reports that at full-time at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the contest was locked at 1-1 at full-time. But Musa’s side would eventually emerge champions post the penalties.

The 27-year-old was replaced by Abdulfattah Mohamed Adam five minutes from time.

Al Taawon took the lead through Cameroonian forward Leandre Tawamba Kana in the 18th minute.

Abderrazak Hamdallah equalised for Al Nassr two minutes before the half hour mark.

The Saudi Super Cup is played between the winners of the previous season’s Saudi Pro League and King’s Cup.

Al-Nassr were winners of the 2018–19 Saudi Pro League while Al-Taawoun are winners of the 2019 King Cup.

After the triumph, Musa took to his verified Twitter handle to express his delight at his latest achievement.

The trophy is the second Musa would win with Al-Nassr since joining them from Leicester City in 2018. He already has the Saudi Professional League 2018–19 honour in his cabinet.