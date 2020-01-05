Soleimani Killing: IGP Places Policemen On Nationwide Red Alert

Police commands and formations nationwide have been placed on red alert by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Concise News reports that Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mba said the proactive measure follows intelligence Report that some “domestic interests” are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage to protest the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike by the United States.

The statement added the IG has directed Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.

It noted that the police chief has also ordered Police Commanders to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert Police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets.

Meanwhile, the IGP has assured all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security. He has equally warned all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria.

Concise News reports that the United States forces in Iraq killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, “at the direction” of US President Donald Trump.

This comes days after protesters attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, clashing with US forces at the scene.

“At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” a Pentagon statement said, noting that Gen Soleimani approved the attacks on the embassy.

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

According to US media reports, Gen Soleimani was in a car at Baghdad airport with local Iran-backed militias when a US air strike hit him.

Soleimani had reportedly flown in from Lebanon or Syria.